Jeffrey Carl Shelton, age 59 of Narrows, Virginia passed away Friday, June 6, 2025 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born December 17, 1965 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of the late Cecil Carl “CC” Shelton & Sereta Gail Ferrell Hylton. He was also preceded in death by his brother Dewayne Shelton.

He is survived by his

Daughters – Stacie (Dustin) Meadows – Giles County, Samantha Shelton & Daran Perkins – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Trenton, Gabriella, Bentley and Tatum “Tate” Meadows

Brother – Alan Hylton

Memorial services will be held 6:00 PM – Monday, June 16, 2025 at the Walton Pentecostal Holiness Church (4003 Morning Glory Drive, Radford, VA 24141).

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.