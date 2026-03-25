Jeffrey Lee Harriman, 67 of Roanoke passed away on Friday, March 20, 2026. He was born February 12, 1959 in Pulaski, VA, son of the late William Edgar and Nancy Chumbley Harriman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Harriman.

Jeffrey retired from United States Air Force after 20 years of service. After his military service he worked for the United States Postal Service for 18 years. He enjoyed watching Washington Commanders football, various TV shows, westerns, and listening to country music. He also enjoyed reading and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Chong Harriman; son, William Harriman and his wife Olivia; brother, Danny Harriman; sister, Doris Lawson and a number of nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service 11:00 am, March 25, 2026 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, VA with military honors.

Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com