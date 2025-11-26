Jennifer Lynn Ison, a beacon of kindness and warmth, was called home by the Lord on the 13th of November, 2025, after a valiant battle with cancer. Born on February 23, 1972, in the welcoming community of Pulaski, Virginia, Jennifer’s journey of 53 years was marked by an unwavering faith, a heart brimming with love, and a smile that could brighten the darkest of days.

She is proceeded in death by her mother Connie Sue Shively, father Kenneth Burton, grand-parents Marvell and Bobby Burton, and Ruth Shively, and her beloved sister Cindy Morris.

She is survived by her dearest husband of 28 years, Clint Ison, daughter Stacy Michelle Conrad (Jake Steele), son Steven Dale Ison, granddaughter Marley Michelle Conrad, sister Shannon Thompson (Pete), brother Tony Burton, and her brother in law Robbie Morris, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Throughout her life, Jennifer exemplified the Christian virtues of charity and service. With an Associate’s Degree that underscored her diligence and intelligence, she embarked on a career as a bank teller, a role in which she was much more than an employee—she was a friend, confidante, and a beam of sunshine for anyone who walked through those doors.

Jennifer’s passions extended beyond her professional life and into the treasures of her personal joys. She cherished the timeless humor found in episodes of “I Love Lucy,” often sharing laughter with those she loved while watching the show. Her admiration for Mary Kay was more than a hobby—it was a reflection of her appreciation for beauty, both in the world and in the hearts of people.

Her Christian faith was the cornerstone of her existence, guiding her through life’s trials and triumphs. Jennifer’s love for the Lord was evident in every action, every word, and every gesture of helping hands. She was a devoted member of her church, living her faith through acts of kindness, and being a living testament to the grace and love taught by Christ.

Those who had the privilege to know Jennifer would describe her as the embodiment of love, kindness, and friendliness. She never missed an opportunity to extend a helping hand or offer a comforting word. Her presence was a source of joy and her absence will be deeply felt by all who were touched by her gracious spirit.

Jennifer’s final days were spent at Lewis Gale Salem Hospital, where she was surrounded by the serene prayers and unwavering support of her loved ones. Though her earthly journey has concluded, her legacy of love continues to resonate in the countless lives she has enriched. We take solace in the knowledge that Jennifer rests in the loving embrace of her Savior, and we celebrate the profound impact she made in this world—a reflection of the eternal light she now beholds face to face.

As we bid farewell to Jennifer Lynn Ison, we rejoice in the knowledge that she has found peace in the arms of her Lord and Savior. Her life was a testament to the power of love and the strength of faith. May we honor her memory by embodying the virtues she lived by, and may we find comfort in the blessed hope of reuniting with her in God’s eternal kingdom.

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services Pulaski Chapel. Services were held at the Pulaski Chapel located at 815 Randolph Ave, Pulaski VA, 24301 on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.