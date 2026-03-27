Jesse Evans Hopkins, Jr., 77, of Bridgewater, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Jesse was born on April 24, 1948, in Pulaski, Virginia, and was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Arbutus Hopkins.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Alice Lee; his brother, Danny Hopkins (Linda); several nieces and nephews; and countless students whom Jesse embraced as his own.

Jesse’s life and career were marked by a deep devotion to choral music, his family, his students, and his dear alma mater. After graduating from Bridgewater College in 1970, Jesse earned a Master of Music Education from Madison College and taught at Turner Ashby High School for six years before returning to teach at Bridgewater in 1977. He later earned a Doctor of Education in Music Education (1991) from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. At Bridgewater, Jesse held the Edwin L. Turner Distinguished Professorship from its inception in 1998 until his retirement in 2012, chaired the Music Department for 15 years, and traveled with students on annual regional choir tours and on international tours to Poland, Germany, Austria, France, Slovakia, the British Isles, and China. After retirement from the College, he served as Artistic Director and Conductor of the Schola Cantorum of Waynesboro from 2013 until 2017.

From 1974 until 2008, Jesse faithfully served as choir director at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. During that tenure, he was instrumental in designing and procuring the congregation’s pipe organ and in developing a years-long organ recital series. He loved his church and his beloved denomination and was honored to serve as choir director for both the Church of the Brethren Annual Conference and for the National Older Adult Conference (NOAC) on multiple occasions.

Jesse’s legacy as a mentor and teacher extends far beyond the classroom and concert stage. With profound intention and care, Jesse spent his long and loyal career nurturing, empowering, and transforming generations of singers and students. He knew the strength of a community joined in song; the importance of art and travel; the joy of humor and wit; the depth of bonds formed through bread broken together; the power of an open door, open arms, an open heart; the meeting of souls in an awe-inspired moment. These were the hallmarks of Jesse’s gifted career, and he reveled in watching his students experience these things and come away forever changed. His work was the lifeblood of a college and a congregation for nearly four decades, and his impact will echo through the walls and storied halls of fair Bridgewater for decades to come.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2pm, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with a reception to follow in the church greeting hall. Former students, alumni, and friends are invited to form a choir for the service which will rehearse that morning at 11am. Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP to Jonathan Emmons (emmonsjp@gmail.com) by Friday, May 1.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bridgewater College Department of Music, 402 E College St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.