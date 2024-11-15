Jessie Vance Lane, Sr., age 87, of Pulaski, Virginia died Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at his residence. He was born on October 31, 1937, in Pulaski, Virginia to the late Lurie Elizabeth Sonner Lane and the late James Albert Lane, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Elizabeth Lane, a brother William H. Lane, a brother James Lewis Lane, and a sister Judy Lane Henley.

He was an avid golfer and dedicated employee of Burlington Industries for almost thirty years.

Mr. Lane is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nina Quesenberry Lane of Pulaski, Virginia, a son Jessie Vance Lane, Jr. (Ann) of Bluff City, Tennessee, Carolyn Boyd (Sterling) of Radford, Virginia. Brothers and sisters Jack Jason Lane, Sr. of Pulaski, Charlotte Ann Anderson of Dublin, Iris Mae Rombow of Narrows, James A. Lane, Jr. of Dublin, Elizabeth Gale Tolliver of Pulaski, Violet Marie Lane of Troutville, Edward Vernon Lane of Pulaski, Teresa D. Lane of Christiansburg, along with 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Also left to cherish the memories of a wonderful man and great friend are his wonderful neighbors, Christine and Seth Hayes along with his faithful companion LuLu his Dachshund.

The family will receive friends at a visitation in the chapel of Norris Funeral Services located at 815 Randolph Avenue on Sunday Evening, November 17, 2024, from seven o’clock until nine o’clock. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2024, beginning at two o’clock in the afternoon at the Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Mike Ingo officiating. Committal will follow in the church cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Appalachian Animal Rescue in Mr. Lane’s name. Donations can be mailed to 276 Lake View Road in Bluff City Tennessee, 37618.

The Lane family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com