Jimmy Ray Johnson, age 76 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Dublin. Born November 27, 1948 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Ruby Lee Johnson.

Jimmy attended the Family Worship Center on Memorial Drive, Pulaski when his health permitted him.

He is survived by his

Wife – Peggy Ann Stephens Johnson – Pulaski

Stepchildren – David Handy – Pulaski, Brian (Vicky) Handy – Dublin, Linda (Terry) Haney

Step Granddaughters – Tara (Doug) Phillippi, Erin Haney & fiancé, Zack O’Dell

Special Great Grandson – Alex Phillippi

Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Monday, June 9, 2025 at the Thornspring U.M.C. Cemetery, Dublin with Pastor Jordan Myers officiating.

To sign Jimmy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.