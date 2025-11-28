JoAnn Bullins Oliver, age 66 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem. Born February 26, 1959 in Wytheville, she was the daughter of the late James Claude Bullins, Sr. & Elsie Mae Gallimore Bullins. She was also preceded in death by her brother James Claude Bullins, Jr., William Gilford Bullins; sisters Elsie Mae Gallimore Bullins, Betty Lou Johnson, Patty Jean Land, Glenda Sue Welch and special nephew J.R. Land.

JoAnn is survived by her

Sisters – Carolyn (Darrell) Gray – Hillsville, Lavida Dawn Bullins – Hillsville

Special Nephew – J.C. Land

Boyfriend – Keith Bentley

Several nieces and nephews

Private family services will be held.

