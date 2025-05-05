It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joann Graybeal on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at her residence. In addition to her mother, Peggy Southern Montgomery Williams and father Willie Francis (Tater) Montgomery. She was also preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Malgie Southern and grandfather Earl Southern. She is survived by the love of her life, Grant Graybeal and her two sons, Don Carl (Amanda) Graybeal of Pulaski, and Brandon Lee Graybeal of Roanoke. Also, surviving and left to cherish her memory are her three siblings; sister; Rose Marie Brown of Dublin, brothers, Jimmy (Vickie) Williams of Dublin, and Mitch (Buffy) Williams of King Mt., NC. She will also be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews and Cousins, all of whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her beloved fur baby, JoJo, who has given her such unconditional love and brought much joy to her household.

Born on December 24, 1955, she grew up in Pulaski, and had an outstanding career in business and service in the area. During her educational years, she always rose to the top of her academic studies, and likewise, quickly rose and excelled in various management positions throughout her working career. These roles she handled with confidence and kindness for her co-workers, while balancing a loving family life. She helped to provide her children with great memories including wonderful family vacations, knowing how much she loved them. Along with her love of travel, Joann was also an avid reader. On one occasion she read an impressive 9 books in one week while riding out a hurricane on the outer banks.

She also enjoyed a good scary movie and loved decorating her beautiful home.

Joann had a love for the Lord and a voracious appetite for studying the Bible. She loved her home church, Draper Valley Baptist, and her Bible study friends at Calvary Baptist Church in Radford. While early life was not always easy for her thru a lifetime of hard work, faith in the Lord, and a desire to provide the best life possible for her family. Joann led a life that everyone she knew could say – that is certainly an example of a life well lived.

The family would also like to thank her many doctors, nurses and caregivers from the last several weeks. It is with great gratitude and a loving honor that her faithful husband Grant, her sister Rose and Cousin Joyce were able to attend her needs during her final days. Joann will be greatly missed by many but is now resting in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Draper Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Jack Jackson and Pastor Allen Pearce officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Christian Church Cemetery in Draper. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m.

