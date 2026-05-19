John Allen Worrell, age 64 of Dublin, died Saturday, May 16, 2026 at the University of Virginia Hospital. He was born on February 6, 1962 in Pulaski, and was the son of the late Shirley June Tickle Worrell and the late William Thomas Worrell. He was a self employed distributor for Little Debbie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Melvin L. Lyons.

He is survived by his wife: Melinda Lyons Worrell: son; Dylan T. Worrell: daughter; Tara W. Worrell: brothers; James T. (Jeannie) Worrell, Timothy L. Worrell, and Jeffery S. (Marcie) Worrell: mother-in-law: Carolyn R. Lyons: special aunt; Sandra R. Painter.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, with Pastor Terry Hodge officiating. Interment will follow in the Newbern Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Flowers will be appreciated, but for those who wish to make a memorial donation in his memory, may do so to the charity of your choice.

Online condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700