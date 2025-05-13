John DeFord Whitman, age 38 of Pulaski, passed away Thursday, May 8, 2025. He was a graduate of Pulaski County High School, and Virginia Tech, with a degree in finance. He returned to the family dairy operation, working alongside his father and later helped make the transition from dairy to beef cattle. John was a good hand with livestock, handling them quietly and gently. He was close to his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and very protective of his sister.

John is preceded in death by his grandparents: Jeanne and Robert Whitman, Sr. and Helen K. and Joseph F. Kelley and his uncle, John D. Kelley.

He is survived by his parents: Elizabeth Kelley and Robert P. Whitman, Jr.; his sister Julia Pierce Whitman, his aunt, Martha K. (Ed) Biggar, uncle Joseph N. Kelley, aunts Sarah Whitman (Dan) Hadacek and Jeanne Whitman (Rhodes) Bobbitt, and cousins Bailey Hadacek, Samuel Hadacek, Bentley Andrews, Hunter Perrot and Cabell Perrot and many Kelley cousins, and his canine companions Coco and LuLu. He made his profession of faith at a young age at Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church. John’s family takes solace in his peace.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, May 16, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Thornspring Cemetery. There will be no visiting at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to City of Refuge, P.C. Care Portal Fund 249 Dora Highway Pulaski, VA 24301, earmark careportal, or to the Thornspring Church Cemetery, 5670 Thornspring Church Road Dublin, VA 24084.

