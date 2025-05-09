John “JD” Douglas Akers, age 94 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, May 8, 2025 at his home. Born June 25, 1930 in Cambria, Virginia, he was the son of the late William Harvey Blain Akers & Carlene Clark Akers. He was also preceded in death by his wife Janette “Jan” Quesenberry Akers, grandson Matthew Akers, brothers and sisters Hampton (Lucille) Akers, Dorothy Ford, Clarbel Akers, Betty (Jack) Linkous, Kelly (Nicki) Akers, Barbara (Dickie) Crockett, Janet Cundiff.

He retired from Volvo Truck North America.

JD is survived by his

Son – John Dirk Akers & wife, Sabrina – Pulaski

Grandson – Cam (Ashlan) Akers

Great Grandchildren – Madison Akers, Cameron Akers, Camden Akers, Blake Akers

Brother – George D. Akers – Pulaski

Brother-in-law – Ken Ford

A special Thank You to caregivers Freda O’Dell and Emily Wesley for their loving care.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Anthony Akers & Cam Akers officiating. Interment will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.