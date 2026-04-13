August 15, 1943 – April 12, 2026

Johnnie Gray Moore, 82, of Radford, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Johnnie was a 1976 graduate of Radford University, taught in Montgomery County Schools at Belview Elementary School for 13 years and culminated her 32 years teaching career in 2008 at North Myrtle Beach Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Gray Wallace and Dorothy Tolley Murdock, and her beloved step grandson, Cody Wayne Frye.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Angie (Wayne) Frye, Kenneth “Ritche” (Pamela) Moore, and Katrina Moore; granddaughter, Hayley Elizabeth Moore; step granddaughter and her husband, Casey (Scott) Hamblin; step great-grandchildren, Cora and Talon Hamblin; siblings, Rhonda Lynn Alley and Anthony Dan (Fritz) Murdock; her faithful canine companion, PJ; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Johnnie’s special caregivers, Shelba Akers, Kay Alts, and Barbara Gilmer, as well as Medi Hospice, for the dedicated care provided during this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Radford Animal Shelter, 110 Pulaski Street, Radford, VA, 24141, OR to the Teacher Education Scholarship at Radford University, online at www.radford.edu/give and select the scholarship from the drop down menu or you may send your check payable to the Radford University Foundation, Inc. to P.O. Box 6893, Radford, VA, 24142, with a note directing this gift to the Teacher Education Scholarship.

Services will be private.

The Moore family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com