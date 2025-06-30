Joshua Johnson among Mississippi State University’s spring 2025 graduates

MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS — Joshua Johnson, of Radford, VA, is among approximately 3,500 students graduating from Mississippi State University in spring 2025, with commencement in May.

Johnson received the Doctor of Philosophy from MSU’s College of Education.

MSU President Mark E. Keenum congratulated graduates as their keynote speaker for the May commencement, reminding the class that the university’s core values-integrity, hard work and respect-will serve as their foundation for life after graduation and help them change the world.

“Those who live with core moral values stand out in this world, and people take notice of them. These values reflect who you are as a Mississippi State Bulldog, and being a Bulldog is something to be proud of,” Keenum said. “My prayer for all of you is that many decades from now, you’ll reflect over all that you achieved and realize it was your Mississippi State education and your values, courage and faith that enabled you to change the world for good-that you made a difference with your life. Never forget that whatever you do and achieve, you will always be a member of our proud Bulldog family.”