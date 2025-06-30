Joyce L. Dalton, age 75 of Pulaski, died Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. She was born on April 27, 1950, in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late Clara Ring Leonard and the late Brooks Samuel Leonard. She formerly attended the Dublin Baptist Church. She was a former employee at AT&T in Fairlawn until it closed, and she then became a secretary at Radford University for over 20 years until her retirement.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Samuel Monroe Leonard. She was a devoted wife of 55 years to David Dalton of Pulaski. She was a loving mother to Brad Dalton of Floyd, and Vicki Dalton (Rodney) Kenley of Radford: beloved sister to Della Sue Leonard of Pulaski, and Rose Ellen Leonard Handy of Pulaski: a cherished grandmother to April Kenley of Radford, and Ashlyn Dalton Ferguson of Pulaski. She is also survived by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Doris and David Quesenberry, a special pet, Sadie, and Special friend, Gail Ayers, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Underwood officiating. Interment will follow in the Dublin Town Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

