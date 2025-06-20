It’s with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Juanita Holmes Gholston, age 86, of New Haven, Connecticut. She passed away peacefully on June 17th, 2025, at her home. She was born on August 4th, 1938, in Pulaski, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents Percy C Holmes Sr. and Fairy Priscilla (Irvin) Holmes; her grandparents, Emma Cruise Irving (Big Mama); Archie Irvin; George Holmes and Amanda Dyer Holmes; and her younger brother, Thomas Edward Holmes Sr. She leaves to cherish her brother Percy C. (Ethel) Holmes Jr, her daughters Helene Monique Gholston (who was also her caretaker since the onset of dementia) and Lisa Yonne Gholston. Four grandchildren: Erica Gholston (Travis) King, Brandon Augustine, Imani Moye, and Simone Moye. She leaves behind four great-granddaughters, Tiana Monique Blackwell, London Augustine, Zoey Pearson, and Aaliyah Augustine, along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, and special cousins, Irene Holmes Hendricks and Phyllis Venable Thompson.

Juanita graduated from Christiansburg Institute in 1957 and attended Virginia State University. She worked for Cott Soda, and Automatic Printing and Mailing as an accountant until she retired. She loved to sew, style hair, and garden, and she owned Designer Baskets. Her smile had the power to illuminate any room. She was dearly loved by all who knew her for her kindness, wisdom, generosity, and wit. She will truly be missed.

We will one day rejoice again in the mighty Kingdom of Heaven. We will always love and cherish Juanita (aka Dottie). Until we meet again.

The viewing is Friday, June 27, 2025 from 10:00 to 11:00, and the funeral is from 11:00 to 12:00. Flowers and cards can be sent to Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, Conn. 06514.