Judith Ann Bernard Dean, 79, of the Crandon Community of Bland, VA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at her home. She was born November 1, 1945, in Giles County, the daughter of the late Samuel Paul, Sr. & Blanche Walters Bernard, of Crandon, VA.

Affectionately known as “Judy” or “GG,” she was well known for her cake making and enjoying life. She loved her family and cooking for them.

After raising her children, she became a CNA, where she worked for many years, eventually becoming the assistant to the Director of Nursing.

“Judy” was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

She leaves behind to cherish the memories, her loving husband, Michael Dean, of the home; her son, David S. Harden, of Bland; her daughter & son-in-law, Deanna & John Smith, of Bland; her beloved granddaughters, Brandi & Shannon Perkins, of Pulaski, Tori Smith, of Bland, and Madison Harden, of Keymar, MD; her great-grandchildren, Marlie and Maklen Perkins, of Pulaski; her furry great-grandchildren, “Nani” and “Honey Mae’; her brother & sister-in-law, Samuel (“Sammy”) Paul, Jr. & Jeanette Bernard, of Bland; and her mother-in-law, Dolly Dean, of Roanoke.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 23, 2025 at 6:00 P.M. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with Pastor Tom Maurer officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 P.M. until service time, 6:00 P.M.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 2:00 P.M. at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in “Judy’s” honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17,Chicago, IL, 60601.

The Dean family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate , avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.