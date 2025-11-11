Judith Carol Smithers Smith, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, November 8, 2025 at her home surrounded by her family,

Born April 28, 1947 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Henry Richard Smithers and Blanche Virginia Smythers Smithers. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Guida Sutphin and Dawn Garwood, and two brothers; Hoyt Smithers and Venice Smithers.

She is survived by her

Husband – Tony Smith – Pulaski

Son – Eric Smithers – Pulaski

Daughter – Stephanie Woodzell & husband, Mike Woodzell – Goodview

Two Grandchildren – McKenzie Foster and Brennen Woodzell

Many Beloved Nieces and Nephews and Beloved Great Nieces and Nephews

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and will be announced.

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.