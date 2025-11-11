Judith Carol Smithers Smith
Judith Carol Smithers Smith, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, November 8, 2025 at her home surrounded by her family,
Born April 28, 1947 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Henry Richard Smithers and Blanche Virginia Smythers Smithers. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Guida Sutphin and Dawn Garwood, and two brothers; Hoyt Smithers and Venice Smithers.
She is survived by her
Husband – Tony Smith – Pulaski
Son – Eric Smithers – Pulaski
Daughter – Stephanie Woodzell & husband, Mike Woodzell – Goodview
Two Grandchildren – McKenzie Foster and Brennen Woodzell
Many Beloved Nieces and Nephews and Beloved Great Nieces and Nephews
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and will be announced.
To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.