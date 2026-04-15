Judy Lane Rorrer, age 81 of Draper passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 26, 1945 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Thomas O. Friend, Sr. & Fannie C. Reynolds. She was also preceded in death by her sister Nancy Hodges; son Jason Elliott Rorrer and granddaughter Suzanne Nichole Rorrer.

Judy is survived by her

Husband – Dennis Rorrer – Draper

Sons – Gary Rorrer (Shawn), Earl Rorrer (Deanna Yates)

6 Grandchildren 9 Great Grandchildren

Siblings – Thomas O. Friend, Jr., Wanda Jean Dalton

Memorial services will be held 3:00 PM – Saturday, April 18, 2026 at the Shiloh Christian Church with Pastor Gary Rorrer officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service time Saturday at the Church.

To sign Judy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.