Junior Clenton “Wimpy” Quesenberry, age 86 of Hiwassee, Virginia peacefully passed away Sunday, June 1, 2025 at the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his family. Born August 1, 1938 in Pulaski County, he was the son of the late Alfred Buford Quesenberry and Lillian Leoda Duncan Quesenberry. He worked many years as a welder and retired from Beach Industries. He loved nature and the New River Trail. He spent most of his retirement pursuing his passions of hiking and sharing the gospel with others around the world. He was preceded in death by his siblings Rosie Ann Brown, Sylvia Jean Quesenberry, Gladys Mae Campbell, and Robert Lee Quesenberry.

He is survived by his daughter, Michele Quesenberry Muncy (Scott), granddaughters Victoria Lillian Muncy and Mary Ella Muncy, siblings Alfred Venton Quesenberry (twin brother) of Hiwassee, Eula “Eva” Mae Viers of Pulaski, Elbert Lewis Quesenberry of Draper, Charlotte Marie Thomas of Pulaski, Rebecca Carolyn Walters of Radford, and Elizabeth Whitt Smith of Fountain Inn, SC, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon – Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at the Duncan Cemetery (Brown Road, Draper) with Pastor Terry Walters officiating.

There will be a life celebration luncheon following the service at the Draper Mercantile.

Donations in Junior’s memory can be made to American Diabetes Association https://diabetes.org/ in lieu of flowers.

To sign Junior’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.