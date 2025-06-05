With heavy hearts but unbroken spirits, we announce the passing of Karen Elaine Rupe, who took the final ride on June 3, 2025 at the age of 64. Karen’s favorite loves were stuffed animals, Walker Texas Ranger and the Dukes of Hazzard. Karen lived life with the grit of Walker, Texas Ranger and the freewheeling charm of a Duke of Hazzard.

Born on October 31, 1960 Karen faced many challenges in her short years, but could also handle any challenge — whether it required Cordell Walker’s roundhouse kick of justice or Bo and Luke Duke’s fearless jump over the county line. Karen lived most of her life in Pulaski County but found a home with NYA Health Services in Leesburg, Virginia in her final years.

Known for a heart as wide as the open Texas highways and a spirit that couldn’t be tamed, Karen had the perfect mix of Ranger discipline and Hazzard County maverick fun. She believed in standing up for what’s right, whether by laying down the law or by making sure everyone had a little fun along the way. A friend of hers recently noted that during her work at the Goodwill Karen was known for giving her coworkers down the road when they were not doing their part.

Karen leaves behind a family and friends who will forever remember her as their own personal Ranger with a Duke’s heart — steady and brave with a contagious laugh. In her final years Karen’s nephew Jamie Rupe served in the role of Uncle Jesse Duke, guiding and protecting her. They built a special bond learning from each other what it really means to be a Rupe. Karen’s special friend Ann Marie made sure her day to day needs were met. Karen is preceded in death by her parents and big brother Mike Rupe. Karen’s is survived by siblings Ralph, Jay and Sharron.

Karen’s family will celebrate her with a graveside service up on the mountain (Mt Olivet) Hufford Cemetery, on Monday, June 9th at 3:00pm.

Karen had very little in terms of earthly possessions and had started saving for passing therefore in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help cover funeral expenses. Contributions can be made through PayPal to rupeheather1@gmail.com Your support and generosity during this difficult time are deeply appreciated. Rest easy Karen, You’ve taken the last jump, and the whole county’s shining a little brighter because of it.

