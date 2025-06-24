Kelli Carter, a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, passed away in Dublin, on June 6th, 2025, at the age of 51. She filled our lives with laughter and love, and her beautiful, vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Kelli is survived by her loving mother, Janis Carter, and her cherished daughter, Kaila Grantham. She was a devoted grandmother to her beloved granddaughter, Talia “Monks” Carter. Kelli also leaves behind her brother, Carl Carter, her treasured niece, Cayden Carter, and her niece and nephew, Wonder and Chance Carter. She will be dearly remembered by her aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kelli was predeceased by her beloved father, Rod Carter, her grandparents, Kelly and Ethelene Fagg, Harlan and Margaret Carter, and her great-grandfather, Carl Wattenbarger.

Kelli was an active and dedicated member of First Christian Church in Pulaski, with a passion for Gods love growing daily. She was passionate about providing support and kindness to help others overcome past challenges. Her compassionate spirit led her to travel to Haiti on a mission trip for several weeks in 2012. Kelli also contributed to the Roanoke City Police Department, assisting in the development of programs for at-risk youth, and volunteered her time at the Roanoke Rescue Mission, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to serving her community.

Kelli shared a special passion for shooting with her father, enjoying time together at various ranges. She found joy in camping with her niece and pouring her soul into her granddaughter creating cherished memories with both of them. Her big, beautiful, optimistic heart found joy in a lot of things in this world like sitting on the beach soaking in the rays with her toes in the sand or going on a hike and enjoying nature but, ultimately her family would take the lead.

A visitation will be held at First Christian Church in Pulaski, Virginia, on Sunday, June 29th, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kelli’s memory to the BackPack Program at Snowville Elementary or to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700