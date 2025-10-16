March 22, 1934

October 15, 2025

Kenneth Haven Tickle, 91, of Dublin, passed away on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at his home in Dublin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Haven and Ethel Mabry Tickle; his first wife, Mary Brown Tickle; and his daughter, Cheryl Lynn Tickle Wilson.

Kenneth was retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant and was a U. S. Navy Veteran. He was an avid turkey hunter and enjoyed playing baseball, watching and listening to football and baseball games with his sons, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Barbara White Tickle; sons, Kenneth Haven Tickle, Jr. (Tina) and Steven Doyle Tickle (Rosanne); stepdaughters, Connie Ratcliffe and Luann Hamrick (Keith); grandchildren, Matthew Ratcliffe, Timi Cooper, Tristen Long and Jessica Hoover; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; son-in-law, Jake Wilson; brother, Wayne Tickle; and his sisters, Pauline McNew and Mary Lou Lorton; and many other relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, October 20, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Stuart Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Belspring Presbyterian Church or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The Tickle family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory

in Radford, VA