October 19, 1940

February 4, 2024

Kenneth Wayne Brim, 83, of Christiansburg, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. and Janie Mae Brim; brothers-in-law, James “Jim” and Harold Thomas “Tom” Blankenship. Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Brim; sisters-in-law, Barbara, Jean and Michelle Blankenship; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Kenneth was a member of Mt. Tabor UMC, the A.L.P.C.A. (Automobile License Plate Collectors Association), McDaniel Masonic Lodge #86; Grand Chapter of Royal Brick Masons, Bland Chapter #41 O.E.S.; and the Mechanicsburg Ruritan Club.

He enjoyed watching and attending NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt and Dale, Jr., bowling and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Bland VFW Post #7969, c/o Stephen Kelley, 3505 E. Blue Grass Trail, Bland, VA 24315 or to the Christiansburg Rescue Squad.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Farrar and Pastor Shake Smith officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

The Brim family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.