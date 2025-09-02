Kenton Lee Bird, age 78 of Dublin, passed away Sunday, August 31, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital – Pulaski. Born December 18,1946 in Radford, he was the son of the late Paul Kenton Bird & Beulah Virginia Elizabeth Phillips Bird.

Kenton will be missed by his

Wife – Jane McReynolds Bird – Dublin

Children – Stephanie (Rick) Bird-Henthorn – Dublin, Paul Bird (Micki Martin) – Dublin

Grandchildren – Kenton Rosalynne Bird-Henthorn, Tyler Shumate, Kayla (Bryan) White and children Rookie, Roczen and Rowdy

Beloved Canines – Bo & Poppy

Sister – Dorothy (Jack) Hall

Brother – Charles (Cathie) Bird

Nephew – Phillip (Megan) Bird & daughter Sophie

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until service time at 12:00 noon – Friday, September 5, 2025 at the Dublin United Methodist Church. Lunch will follow the service.

The family would like to give special thanks to Rev. Teresa Tolbert and hospital staff at the Lewis-Gale Hospital (Pulaski) for their care during this difficult time.

To sign Kenton’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.