Kimberly Rose Weiss
Kimberly Rose Weiss, age 32 of Barren Springs passed away Saturday, November 8, 2025 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born June 4, 1993 in Marion, Kentucky, she is the daughter of David Frederick Weiss and Alice Marie Dean Cook. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, the late Fred and Sharon Weiss and the maternal grandparents, the late Leonard and Geraldine Dean and brother Zachary Kile.
Kimberly loved Pokémon, video games and was an avid Star Wars fan. Her favorite movie was Hunchback of Notre Dame. She loved her cats and dogs and other animals.
After a long courageous battle with cancer, she always stayed strong. She loved life to the fullest. Her last wish was to visit Disney World and her dad and daughter; Zoey made the trip this year.
Kimberly is survived by her
Her daughter – Zoey Elizabeth Rose Thomas
Mother – Alice Marie Dean Cook & husband, Lonnie Cook – Barren Springs
Father – David Frederick Weiss & wife, Jessica Weiss – WV
Brothers – Danny Weiss and Joshua Weiss
Sister – Christina Ruff, Amber High (Justin), Caitlin Cook, Kaitlyn Kerns (Kevin), and Morgan Kile
Several Nieces and Nephews
Memorial services will be held Friday, 5:00 p.m., November 14, 2025 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Dalton officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday from 4:00 p.m. until service time.
To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski will be handling the arrangements for the family.
Ashley Doss
November 10, 2025 @ 7:34 pm
My sweet Kim, I remember we met 9th grade German class. You introduced yourself to me after I asked what you were reading, it was twilight. You let me borrow that book and we bonded over it and developed a fast and strong friendship from there. Through sleepovers, hangouts and adolescent experiences we grew up into strong, resilient, and wonderful mothers together. We would attend each others kids birthdays as we could, frequently message nearly every week and still pass our 15 year old inside jokes back and forth because they never got old. I can’t put into words how losing you makes me feel because I don’t think it’s fully hit me yet. You were probably the most genuine, kind, and caring friend I’ll ever have, and I mean that sincerely. Your beautiful daughter was so blessed to have you as her mother and I know that despite this tragedy, she will grow up surrounded by love and grow up to be wonderful just like you did, just like you raised her. We talked about this day, and we didn’t think it would happen. We held out hope, so much hope. I’m so sorry Kim. I am so sorry for Zoey, for your mom, your dad and siblings and friends who love you so much. And I’m sorry this happened. It’s so unfair, but I will always remember you with the most beautiful fondness and if your family ever needed anything, especially Zoey, I would love to be there. I love you so much friend, until we meet again.