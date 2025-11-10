Kimberly Rose Weiss, age 32 of Barren Springs passed away Saturday, November 8, 2025 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born June 4, 1993 in Marion, Kentucky, she is the daughter of David Frederick Weiss and Alice Marie Dean Cook. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, the late Fred and Sharon Weiss and the maternal grandparents, the late Leonard and Geraldine Dean and brother Zachary Kile.

Kimberly loved Pokémon, video games and was an avid Star Wars fan. Her favorite movie was Hunchback of Notre Dame. She loved her cats and dogs and other animals.

After a long courageous battle with cancer, she always stayed strong. She loved life to the fullest. Her last wish was to visit Disney World and her dad and daughter; Zoey made the trip this year.

Kimberly is survived by her

Her daughter – Zoey Elizabeth Rose Thomas

Mother – Alice Marie Dean Cook & husband, Lonnie Cook – Barren Springs

Father – David Frederick Weiss & wife, Jessica Weiss – WV

Brothers – Danny Weiss and Joshua Weiss

Sister – Christina Ruff, Amber High (Justin), Caitlin Cook, Kaitlyn Kerns (Kevin), and Morgan Kile

Several Nieces and Nephews

Memorial services will be held Friday, 5:00 p.m., November 14, 2025 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Dalton officiating.

The family will receive friends Friday from 4:00 p.m. until service time.

To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski will be handling the arrangements for the family.