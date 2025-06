The Pulaski River Turtles saw their record drop to 1-1 on the young Appalachian League season Friday night, falling hard to Kingsport, 15-6.

The two teams battle in the rubber game of the three-game set tonight at Calfee Park. Gametime is 7 p.m.

The River Turtles and the rest of the league have an off day Sunday before the Turtles head off to Huntington to face the Tri-State Coal Cats.