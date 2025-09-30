Kitty Cullip Schmidt, 88, of Carmel, IN, left to be with the Lord on September 29, 2025. She was born on August 25, 1937, in Glade Springs, VA, daughter of Rhea and Florence Cullip.

Kitty attended elementary school in Glade Springs and was a graduate at Dublin High School in Dublin, VA. She graduated from the Virginia School of Cosmetology. She had been a resident of Richmond, VA, Lynchburg, VA and Salem, VA before moving with the family to Carmel, IN in 1973.

For 25 years, Kitty worked as a Cafeteria Manager in the Carmel schools. She was also a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Church. She was active with her husband, Freddie, in Carmel Lions Club activities and had been recognized by the Lions with a Melvin Jones award.

Over the years, Kitty enjoyed extensive travels with Fred as well as beloved family members and friends. Some outstanding trips included London, Paris, Prague, Italy, Germany and Ireland. Kitty and Fred also enjoyed cruising, including Alaska and the Panama Canal. A favored family destination was Gatlinburg with children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Schmidt; sister, Clara Winkler, brother-in-law, Bill Winkler; brother, Doug Cullip, and brother-in-law, Jack Sullins.

Survivors include her daughter, Theresa (Jon) Weaver; son, Jonathan Schmidt; granddaughters, Ellen Weaver (Aaron) Shields, Sarah Weaver (Sam) Brewis, Sydney Schmidt; and great-grandson, Tate Shields; sisters, June Sullins, and Wilmina (Kenneth) Alexander; sister-in-law, Emogene Cullip as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 2 pm in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 445 E 111th Street, Indianapolis, where the Funeral Service will begin at 4 pm.

A Funeral Service will also be held on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 11:30 am in the Dublin United Methodist church, Dublin, VA, with visitation beginning at 10:30 am.

Burial will take place in Highland Memorial Gardens, Dublin.

Contributions in memory of Kitty can be made to the Indiana Parkinson’s Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Bussell Family Funerals is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.