L. Alphonso “Big Al” Gladden, age of Pulaski passed away Friday, April 25, 2025 at the Radford Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born July 8, 1939 in Giles County, he was the son of the late Raymond Lee Gladden & Mayola Brooks Gladden. He was also preceded in death by 3 sisters Barbara Hoston, Evangeline Brown, Margaret Moyer and step grandson, Matthew Grogan

He is survived by his

Wife of 62 years– Cynthia Rollins Gladden – Pulaski

Children – Michael Andrew (Jan) Gladden – Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Patricia Ann (Bennie) McQuerry – Huntsville, AL

Grandchildren – Mahrionna (Steve) Gladden – Washington- San Diego, CA, Christian Moreno, Cynthia (Yajahira) Gladden- Olivo-San Antonio, TX, Nicholas McQuerry – Huntsville-AL

Step Grandchildren – Jennifer Grogan and Stacie Grogan

6 Great Grandchildren

Two Nieces – Clarissa (Johnny) Nash and Adonna English-Roanoke

Cousin – Dewey (Joan)Brooks – Pearisburg

Best Friend – Mark (Sue) Alley – Pulaski

A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

A memorial service will be held May 2, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at the Randolph Avenue United Methodist with Rev. Dr Elston D. McLain officiating.

To sign Big Al’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.