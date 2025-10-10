Lady Cougar Volleyball Falls to Blacksburg, Looks Ahead to PINK OUT Game October 14

The Pulaski County High School Lady Cougar Volleyball teams hosted the Blacksburg Bruins

on Tuesday, October 7, for a competitive night of play in the Cougar Den.

In junior varsity action, the Cougars battled through three sets, falling short with scores of 18–25,

25–21, and 6–15.

The varsity squad fought hard but ultimately dropped the match in straight sets, 15–25, 17–25,

and 13–25.

Stat leaders for Pulaski County included:

• Ainsley Vaughn: 7 digs

• Lylah Minnick: 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 13 assists, and 16 digs

• Charizma Jones: 3 aces, 2 kills, and 12 digs

• Ellie MacDonald: 1 ace, 6 kills, and 5 digs

• Jagger Davis: 3 kills and 7 digs

• Maia Lawrence: 4 kills

The Lady Cougars are now turning their focus to next week’s PINK OUT Game, set for

Tuesday, October 14, as they welcome the community, students, and Parks and Recreation youth

volleyball players for a special night of homecoming week celebration. Junior varsity will begin

at 5:30 p.m., followed by varsity at 7:00 p.m.

Don’t miss out on this electrifying night in the gym! Bring the whole family and grab some hot

and delicious Sal’s Pizza from concessions while cheering on your Lady Cougars!

To keep up with the full lineup of exciting Cougar matchups this season, visit the Pulaski County

High School Athletics page: https://www.pcva.us/o/pchs.