Lady Cougars double up C’burg, 12-6
The PCHS Lady Cougars returned to their winning ways at home this afternoon defeating the Christiansburg Blue Devils 12-6. The Cougars brought some heavy hitters to this afternoon’s game! Victoria Hale lead off with a home run in the first inning and Shelby Dobbins hit a grand slam in the second inning. Victoria Hale, Shelby Dobbins, Ava Sauder, Sophia Hall, Addison Puckett and Addison Dean all collected two hits each. Dobbins had 4 RBIs and Ava Souder had 3 RBIs. Victoria Hale, Sophia Hall, Addison Puckett , Addison Dean and Carley Hight all contributed with 1 RBI, making it a true team effort! Sophia Hall did another incredible job in the circle pitching all 7 innings. She faced 33 batters and gave up 7 hits allowing 6 runs. Addison Dean caught the whole game and as usual was a brick wall behind the dish! This win improves the Lady Cougars record to 7 wins with 3 losses. On Tuesday the Lady Cougars will travel to Salem where they will try to continue their winning ways!