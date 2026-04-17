Lady Cougars double up C’burg, 12-6

cougar pawThe PCHS Lady Cougars returned to their winning ways at home this afternoon defeating the Christiansburg Blue Devils 12-6.  The Cougars brought some heavy hitters to this afternoon’s game!  Victoria Hale lead off with a home run in the first inning and Shelby Dobbins hit a grand slam in the second inning.  Victoria Hale, Shelby Dobbins, Ava Sauder, Sophia Hall, Addison Puckett and Addison Dean all collected two hits each.  Dobbins had 4 RBIs and Ava Souder had 3 RBIs.  Victoria Hale, Sophia Hall, Addison Puckett , Addison Dean and Carley Hight all contributed with 1 RBI, making it a true team effort!  Sophia Hall did another incredible job in the circle pitching all 7 innings.  She faced 33 batters and gave up 7 hits allowing 6 runs.  Addison Dean caught the whole game and as usual was a brick wall behind the dish!  This win improves the Lady Cougars record to 7 wins with 3 losses.  On Tuesday the Lady Cougars will travel to Salem where they will try to continue their winning ways!