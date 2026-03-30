Lady Cougars earn 8-3 softball win

The PCHS Lady Cougars played a very strong, well coached Willliam Byrd team this afternoon and earned a hard fought victory 8-3.

In the first inning the Terriers plated two runs and the Cougars answered with 1. In the third the Cougars scored another 1 tying it up.

As a result of some excellent pitching neither team scored anything in the fourth or fifth innings. In the top of the sixth Byrd regained the lead scoring 1 run making it 3-2 in their favor.

The Cougars answered big in the bottom of the sixth scoring six runs and earning the lead for the first time in the game, 8-3. The big blow was a grand slam by Victoria Hale!

The Cougars taught a lesson in teamwork! Victoria Hale had two hits and 4 RBIs. Addison Puckett had 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Shelby Dobbins and Addison Dean each had 2 hits. Carley Hight and Emma Nester each had a hit.

The Cougar defense was stellar! Emma Nester laid out fully to glove a hard smash and then threw the runner out from her knees. Victoria Hale made 7 plays at SS frustrating the Terrier batters. Sophia Hall went all 7 innings in the circle. She allowed 3 runs on 5 hits,

Both teams played hard, both teams played well and the Lady Cougars came away with the win. Our next game is tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday) at the PCHS Softball field at 5:00. Come on out and see some exciting well played softball and cheer the Lady Cougars on!