Lady Cougars pummel Salem, 17-1

The PCHS Lady Cougars traveled to Salem and played a well coached and determined, but young Spartan team. The Cougars won handily in 5 innings, 17-1. The Cougar offensive juggernaut was led by Shelby Dobbins who hit two dingers and drove in four runs. Victoria Hale also homered from the lead off spot in the first inning. Hale was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs. In addition to performing well in the circle Sophia Hall helped herself out with 2 RBIs. Hight Sargent and Sauder all had 1 RBI. The Cougars amassed 14 hits throughout the contest!

PCHS was rock solid on defense as well. Emma Nester gloved a tough ball bouncing off of first base and was able to flip it to Addison Puckett at first in time for the out. Lilly Sargent shagged a couple of well hit balls in right field. Dobbins at third and Hale at short stop refused to allow anything to be hit past them on the left side. Sophia Hall also had two put outs from the circle.

Sophia Hall started in the circle, and once again, went the distance. She allowed only 4 hits and 1 run while recording 4 strikeouts! Addison Dean did, as usual, a spectacular job of catching anything and everything Sophia threw tonight!

On Friday the Lady Cougars will travel to Cave Spring to face a strong and determined Knights team. Come out to the ball park and see if your Lady Cougars can continue their winning ways!