Lady Cougars take 11-0 win at Carroll County

The Lady Cougars softball team traveled to Carroll County where they evened their overall record at 2- 2, defeating the Cavaliers 11-0.

The Cougars proved to be an offensive dynamo scoring 11 runs on 12 hits. This slugging barrage was led by Carly Hight who went 3 for 3 with a single, a double and a triple. Ava Souder went two for four and drove in 3 runs. Emma Nester and Shelby Dobbins each had multiple hits. Sophia Hall and Addison Dean each walked twice demonstrating discipline at the plate.

Victoria Hale stole two bags!

Sophia Hall had another superior outing in the circle. She gave up seven hits over five innings, struck out four, didn’t allow a walk, and held the Cavaliers scoreless. Sophia was backed up by a rock solid defense throughout the contest.

The Lady Cougars next game is Monday, March 30 at PCHS Softball field starting at 5:00. Come on out to the field and enjoy seeing a good softball game!