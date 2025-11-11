Larry “LB” Bryson Corvin JR., age 50, of Crockett, VA, passed away on 10/26/2025.

LB was born on April 18, 1975, in Wythe County to Larry Corvin Sr. and Brenda Monahan.

LB graduated from Rural Retreat High School and was the jack of all trades. He will be missed deeply by everyone who knew him.

LB is survived by his son, Anthony David Melvin, sisters Kristy Niblett (Scott), brothers Thomas Corvin (Summer), Edward Corvin, Special Neice and Nephew Taylor and Zachary Pickett, niece Kaylee Simpson, Chloe Roberson, Great Nephew, Bryson Pickett, Great Nieces, Starrlynn Pickett, and Vienna Simpson.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Monahan, father Larry Bryson Corvin Sr., Sister Lori Ann Corvin, brother William Dean Corvin, Paternal Grandparents Edward Bryson Corvin, Phyllis Cline Corvin, and maternal grandparents, Mack and Betty Monahan.

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services- Pulaski Chapel. No services will be held at this time.