Last Chance for Girl Scout Cookies Locally—Program Ends March 31

Roanoke, VA—There are just 10 days left to get Girl Scout Cookies before they’re gone for the season. The Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council’s annual Girl Scout Cookie program wraps up on Sunday, March 31. So be sure to stock up on those Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Toffee-tastic, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, and Girl Scout S’mores (last year for this cookie variety). (Or grab some extras to pop into the freezer until next January’s cookie season. Thin Mints freeze well and are a tasty summertime treat!)

Priced at just $6 per box, cookie purchases support local Girl Scouts while customers walk away with a sweet treat as a “thank you!” Use the Cookie Finder on www.gsvsc.org/cookies to search for local booths.

Can’t eat them? Treat them! Customers can also donate cookie purchases to assist community partners through the council’s Cookies for a Cause. Donated cookies go to local military, nurses, first responders and teachers within our local communities. Simply purchase a box (or more) to be gifted at the end of the season.

Cookie proceeds stay local to power life changing experiences for Girl Scouts year-round including camp, travel, community service, higher awards, and more. As the community opens their favorite box of Girl Scout Cookies, they simultaneously open new doors for Girl Scouts to explore their leadership potential, build lifelong friendships, and make the world a better place.

Virginia Skyline Council covers 36 counties in Virginia with a footprint spanning the regions of Roanoke Valley, New River Valley, Alleghany Highlands, Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro, Harrisonburg/Rockburg, Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Central Virginia, and Southside.

New Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls FOR FREE at any point in the year: www.gsvsc.org/join