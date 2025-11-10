Leonard “Blue or Blue Eyes” Alfred Cole
Leonard “Blue or Blue Eyes” Alfred Cole, 81 of Dublin, VA went to be with his heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 4th, 2025. Born April 3,1944 in Pulaski, VA, He was the son of the late Caddell Cole and Georgia Wright McCourt (Paul). Preceded in death by wife Paulette Stephens Cole and son Paul Anthony Cole.
Survived by daughters, Vicky Snare (Derrell), Sherry Patterson (Stevie), sons Ricky Cole (Sandy), and Franky Cole.
Grandchildren: Bradley Henley (Kristin), Stephen “Dusty” Henley (Jessica), Niki Boyer, Ashley Moore, Raegan McGrady (Jake), Zach Cole (Maddie), Phoenix Cole, Cody Maxey, Chris Beavers (Emily), Wally Beavers, Joshua Cole, Wayne Cole, Isaac Cole. Great Grandchildren; Thaxton Henley, Gavin Jordan, Raylee Jordan, Hayden Moore. Great Great Grandchildren: Walker Henley, Ava Cole, Selah McGrady, Haiden McGrady, Ryatt McGrady, Theo Cole, Laney Cole, Charlotte Cole, 10 brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Blue was a long-time employee of Volvo Trucks in Dublin, VA and retired with 31 years of service. He was an avid collector and a big NFL Redskins fan. Blue never missed a Washington football game. He loved country music.
Family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services Pulaski Chapel. There will be no memorial service at this time.
Marvin covey
November 10, 2025 @ 11:57 am
worked with him for years good person to work with. know he will be missed. so sorry for your loss
Diane Collins
November 10, 2025 @ 12:40 pm
God bless you Vicki and family,so sorry for your loss.
Thomas Sheppard
November 10, 2025 @ 12:40 pm
RIP Uncle blue , you will surely be missed by all the family .
EMILY COLE RUPE
November 10, 2025 @ 12:46 pm
ME AND BLUE WERE FIRST COUSINS AND BORN IN THE SAME MONTH HE WAS ALWAYS A SPECIAL PERSON TO OUR FAMLY SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS HEAVEN IS HIS HOME NOW PRAYERS FOR FAMILY.
Mike Ingo
November 10, 2025 @ 1:32 pm
I thought a lot of him. We had some good times together in the method lab at Volvo. He and Ronnie G are probably entertaining the folk in heaven with their stories! Praying for you his family.