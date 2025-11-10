Leonard “Blue or Blue Eyes” Alfred Cole, 81 of Dublin, VA went to be with his heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 4th, 2025. Born April 3,1944 in Pulaski, VA, He was the son of the late Caddell Cole and Georgia Wright McCourt (Paul). Preceded in death by wife Paulette Stephens Cole and son Paul Anthony Cole.

Survived by daughters, Vicky Snare (Derrell), Sherry Patterson (Stevie), sons Ricky Cole (Sandy), and Franky Cole.

Grandchildren: Bradley Henley (Kristin), Stephen “Dusty” Henley (Jessica), Niki Boyer, Ashley Moore, Raegan McGrady (Jake), Zach Cole (Maddie), Phoenix Cole, Cody Maxey, Chris Beavers (Emily), Wally Beavers, Joshua Cole, Wayne Cole, Isaac Cole. Great Grandchildren; Thaxton Henley, Gavin Jordan, Raylee Jordan, Hayden Moore. Great Great Grandchildren: Walker Henley, Ava Cole, Selah McGrady, Haiden McGrady, Ryatt McGrady, Theo Cole, Laney Cole, Charlotte Cole, 10 brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Blue was a long-time employee of Volvo Trucks in Dublin, VA and retired with 31 years of service. He was an avid collector and a big NFL Redskins fan. Blue never missed a Washington football game. He loved country music.

Family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services Pulaski Chapel. There will be no memorial service at this time.