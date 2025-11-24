Leslie “Blaine” Turpin, age 77, of Pulaski, passed away on November 23, 2025. A devoted family member, a loyal friend, and a proud United States Air Force veteran, Leslie lived a life defined by service, integrity, and quiet strength.

Born on March 9, 1948, he grew up with a deep sense of duty and a desire to contribute to something greater than himself. That calling led him to enlist in the U.S. Air Force, where he served honorably for 6 years. During this time, he earned the respect of peers and superiors alike through unwavering dedication, professionalism, and generosity of spirit. Whether at home or abroad, he embraced each mission with courage and commitment. Blaine was a longtime member of the Pulaski Elks Club and a member of Dora Highway Baptist Church. Blaine was deeply devoted to the rescue and care of stray cats, giving countless animals a second chance at life.

Blaine is survived by his sisters Alma Jean Ashley (Kenneth), Sandra Pearman (Jimmy), Diane Aust, and five nephews and one niece and their families, who will forever cherish his memory. He is preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Lillie Mae Turpin and a nephew James Anthony Pearman.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists of the ICU at Lewis Gale Hospital-Pulaski.

A graveside service honoring Blaine’s life and military service will be held on Friday, December 5 at 12:00 PM at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery located at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, Va, with interment to follow. The family welcomes all who wish to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to your local animal shelter in Blaine’s memory.

“Aim High… Fly-Fight-Win.”

May Blaine rest in peace, and may his legacy live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services Pulaski Chapel located at 815 Randolph Ave, Pulaski Va, 24301