Lewis named NRCC President Emeritus

New River Community College has named Dr. Jack M. Lewis, the college’s fifth president, President Emeritus in recognition of his more than four decades of service and lasting impact on the college and the New River Valley.

The designation was recently presented by NRCC President Robert Brandon during a special ceremony honoring Dr. Lewis’s leadership and contributions.

“In Dr. Jack Lewis, we are honoring a leader who always looked to the future,” said Dr. Brandon. “In opening the STEM campus in Christiansburg, expanding online learning, and investing in technology and advanced manufacturing programs, he ensured that New River would become the beacon of opportunity that it is today, and he opened doors for thousands of students across the New River Valley.”

The program included remarks from William Cunningham, chair of the NRCC College Board; past board chair Brad Denardo; current NRCC student Abby McCoy; and NRCC alumna Casey Eanes.

Lewis served NRCC in various roles across 42 years. He joined the college in 1974 while pursuing his doctorate at Virginia Tech, initially managing administrative data processing. Over the decades, he held positions including director of management information systems, dean of management services, dean of instruction and student services, and dean of the college before being named president in 2000.

During his presidency, Dr. Lewis was recognized statewide for his innovative use of technology to support teaching and learning. He led the opening of NRCC’s site at the New River Valley Mall in 2007 and oversaw its expansion in 2016 to include more than 37,500 square feet of instructional and administrative space. He also guided the college’s growth in distance learning and helped triple the assets of the NRCC Educational Foundation.

Dr. Lewis’s community leadership extended beyond the college. He served as chair of the LewisGale Hospital Montgomery Board of Directors and the Blue Ridge Public Television Board of Directors and as a board member for National Bankshares, the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, and the New River Valley Economic Development Alliance. He was also active with the Pulaski Rotary Club, the Pulaski Science Club, and several regional chambers of commerce.

The honorary title of President Emeritus is conferred through a formal process within the Virginia Community College System, involving selection by the local college board, recommendation to the VCCS Chancellor, and affirmation by the State Board for Community Colleges. The designation serves as a permanent symbol of appreciation and respect for exceptional service and leadership.