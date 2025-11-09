December 3, 1948

November 7, 2025

Lewis Temple Pratt, Jr., 76, passed away on Friday, November 7, 2025. Lewis was a well-known farmer and cattleman — a man who loved his family, his farm, and who was proud to have spent his life working the land and caring for animals. His life was deeply rooted in his faith; he attended multiple churches and enjoyed studying Scripture with friends and family.

Beyond the farm, Lewis represented his industry by serving on numerous livestock and agriculture boards, including the Virginia Cattlemen’s Association, where he was named Cattleman of the Year in 1994. He also served on the Pulaski County Farm Bureau Board and the Pulaski Livestock Market Board. Lewis faithfully served his community for years as the Draper District representative on the Pulaski County School Board, where he was Chairman from 1996–1999.

As Lewis slowed down on the farm, he cherished every opportunity to be with his grandchildren — where he found his greatest joy. “Boo,” as he had been known for years, was always quick to share a picture of “his babies” and speak excitedly about how they were doing.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Temple Pratt, Sr., and Elizabeth Whitman Pratt; and his wife, Helen Jacqueline Porter Pratt.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Andy Pratt (Allison); grandchildren, Nathan and Anna Pratt; brother, Mark Pratt (Susan); nephew, Chris Pratt (Evie); niece, Sarah Pratt; and numerous great-nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will also be lovingly remembered by his lifelong farm companions and friends, J.W. Bowman (Patricia), Jimbo Taylor (Debbie), and Buddy Blair.

The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation for the exceptional care given to Lewis during his stay. He was blessed to have so many kind people who helped him in his final months.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Draper Valley Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Roland Mathews officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks you donate to the City of Refuge Food Bank –https://www.cityofrefugepc.org/donate or to the religious organization of your choice.

The Pratt family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com