LewisGale Hospital Pulaski Earns Prestigious ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is proud to announce it has been awarded an “A” Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group, a respected independent national nonprofit watchdog committed to patient safety. The rating underscores the hospital’s ongoing efforts to provide the highest standard of care and unwavering focus on continuous improvement in patient safety.

Leapfrog’s grading system evaluates general hospitals nationwide, assigning grades from “A” to “F” based on over 30 safety performance metrics. These measures cover areas such as error prevention, accident reduction, injury management, infection control, and the effectiveness of safety systems.

“We are extremely honored to receive this recognition from Leapfrog,” said Sean Pressman, CEO of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. “Our patients are our top priority, and this rating affirms our dedication and commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the people we are privileged to care for.”

To explore LewisGale Hospital Pulaski’s full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org. Connect with The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram and stay informed through The Leapfrog Group newsletter.