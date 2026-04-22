LewisGale Hospital Pulaski honors Bob Grant with BEE Award

PULASKI, Va. — LewisGale Hospital Pulaski recently recognized Bob Grant, patient care tech on the Behavioral Health Unit, with the BEE Award for providing compassionate, thoughtful care that made a meaningful difference for a patient.

While checking vital signs on a Saturday morning, Grant asked a patient whether they were Muslim and whether they would like help finding the Qibla, the direction Muslims face during prayer. He then located the direction of Mecca and placed a small sticky note on the wall so the patient would know where to face during prayer.

Although Islamic teachings allow flexibility in prayer direction during illness or uncertainty, the patient said the effort still mattered. “It made my prayers feel even more meaningful,” they shared.

In addition to helping the patient practice their faith, Grant also shared videos focused on meditation, personal growth and motivation that the patient found encouraging and educational.

Grant serves as a patient care tech on the Behavioral Health Unit and is also pursuing a nursing degree. His colleagues describe him as compassionate and attentive — qualities reflected in the care he provides to patients every day.

The BEE Award, which stands for Being Exceptional Everyday, recognizes patient care partners who go beyond extraordinary expectations. The program honors and celebrates the compassionate care patient care partners provide each day.

BEE Award honorees demonstrate the PETAL principles through passion and compassion in the care they provide every day; by establishing a special connection through kindness, sincerity and teamwork; by always creating the best experience for patients; and by showing love for their job and respect for others.