LewisGale – Pulaski recognized for cleanliness, safety

For the second consecutive year, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is ranked among the cleanest hospitals in the nation. The hospital received the 5-star cleanliness rating from Becker’s Hospital Review, making LewisGale Hospital Pulaski among the top 368 cleanest hospitals in the U.S. This is a tremendous honor.

As Tina Brown, Pulaski’s environmental services manager, explained, “This recognition is more than an award – it’s a testament to our staff’s pride, dedication and essential role in supporting LewisGale Hospital Pulaski’s mission of outstanding patient care. The Cleanest Hospital award celebrates the tireless efforts of our team who work behind the scenes to keep the hospital clean, safe and welcoming.”

Hospital officials also just received news that LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is among seven HCA Virginia hospitals to earn an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group.

This national nonprofit watchdog group sets the gold standard for patient care, and LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is honored to be recognized for its commitment to safety and excellence.

“Patient safety is always a top priority for our hospital care teams and we are honored to receive these recognitions for going above and beyond,” said Jessica Kirby, HCA Healthcare Capital Division vice president of quality. “We are proud of our dedicated physicians, nurses, and colleagues who provide our patients with exceptional care each day.”