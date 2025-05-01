Lila Gilmer Sadler Foster

January 14, 1937 – April 19, 2025

Marblehead- Lila passed away peacefully on April 19, 2025, Easter weekend—her favorite time of year—surrounded by her loving family and embraced by her Lord.

Born in Richmond, Virginia, on January 14, 1937, Lila was raised on her family’s cherished farm in Pulaski, VA. A 1955 graduate of Pulaski High School, she was admired for her vibrant spirit, leadership as a varsity basketball captain, Miss Pulaski, and class valedictorian. Lila continued onto Hollins College where she earned her degree in English in 1959. Her natural grace, charm, and integrity were evident from her earliest years.

Despite her parents’ reservations, she accepted a teaching job in New York City, where—on a blind date—she met the love of her life, John Foster from Boston. They married in 1962 on the farm in Virginia, uniting Northern and Southern families in a joyful celebration.

Lila and John enjoyed 63 wonderful years together, creating a life filled with love, family, and tradition in Marblehead, Massachusetts. They joyfully welcomed their first child, John Samborne Jr., in 1964, followed by Emily Powers in 1967 and Edward Dwight in 1970.

Lila became a beloved figure in town, known for her vivacious spirit, radiant smile, unmistakable Southern drawl, and genuine warmth. Her charm and kindness left a lasting impression on everyone she met. A lifelong Christian, Lila dedicated herself to her church and community, supporting its mission and members wholeheartedly. Her passion extended into the Driftwood and Winter Garden Clubs, where she contributed to numerous gardens throughout town. Her own gardens remain a living testament to her nurturing spirit and creative passion.

The loss of her daughter Emily in 1994 was among Lila’s most profound sorrows, yet her unwavering faith, devoted family, and supportive friends helped her navigate this difficult time.

Lila’s greatest joy came from her family. A devoted mother to Sam, Emily, and Ned, she was also a proud and loving grandmother to her four grandchildren, Meg, Rachel, Dwight, and Emily Foster. She delighted in their lives, their laughter, and their stories. Her strength, grace, and radiant spirit live on in each of them, as they carry forward her enduring legacy of love, faith, and kindness.

Lila now rests peacefully along with her daughter, brothers, and parents—forever loved, forever unforgettable.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 9th at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of Swampscott, followed by a celebration of life at the Eastern Yacht Club. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com or call 978-744-0497.