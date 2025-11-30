Linda Elizabeth Boardwine Wyatt, age 75 of Draper passed away Saturday, November 29, 2025 at her home. Born March 12, 1950 in Russell County, she was the daughter of the later Paul Frazier Boardwine & Maze Bell Ferrell Boardwine. She was also preceded in death by her son Jerry Allen Wyatt; brothers Arch Berdette Boardwine, Clarence Wayne Boardwine, Ronald B. Boardwine and sister-in-law Judy Boardwine.

Nana was a generous, loving soul whose free-spirited nature made every room brighter. An avid flower lover and devoted gardener, she could coax life out of any patch of soil, filling her world—and everyone else’s—with color.

She adored the thrill of a good casino night, a fresh stack of lottery tickets, and the treasure-hunt joy of estate and yard sales. If QVC had a fan club, she’d be its president.

Creative at heart, Nana loved crafting of all kinds and found joy in painting along with Bob Ross—turning blank canvases into “happy little” masterpieces.

Known in the family as the Queen of Christmas, she turned every holiday into pure magic. She delighted in spoiling her grandchildren, showering them with love, surprises, and her signature warm hugs.

Nana lived life fully, joyfully, and on her own terms—leaving behind a legacy of love, generosity, creativity, and unforgettable sparkle.

Linda is survived by her

Husband of 59 years – Roger James Wyatt – Draper

Sons & Daughter-in-laws –Jamie (Lorie) Wyatt, Donnie (Angie) Wyatt, Scottie (Billie) Wyatt, Tracy Wyatt

Grandchildren – Brittaney (Ryan) Dean, Dylan Wyatt, Kasey Wyatt, Taylor (Zack) Stepp, Madison (Zack) Carter, Morgan (Hannah) Wyatt, Eli Wyatt, Anna Wyatt, Izzy Wyatt, Cortney (Drew) Bowden

Great Grandchildren – Ryleigh Dean, Raegan Dean, Ryan Dean, Reese Dean, Grayson Bowden, Ivy Bowden, Baker Bowden, Everleigh Carter, Eden Carter, Emmett Carter and Annalise Wyatt

Brothers – Samuel (Peggy) Boardwine, Denny P. Boardwine

Sister – Della (David) Boardwine Guynn

A Mother to many, including Special Nephew and Nieces – Barry (Jessica) Boardwine, Jessey Rose (Andy) Schaudt, Kimberly Boardwine

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at the Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Mike Ingo officiating. Interment will follow at the Draper Valley PHC Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM – Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home, 1631 Bobwhite Blvd., Pulaski.

To sign Linda’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

