We come together today to celebrate the life of Linda Gravley Tate, a beacon of light and love in the lives of all who knew her. Born on December 29th, 1952, in the close-knit community of Hillsville, Virginia, Linda’s journey through life was marked by her intelligence, loving nature, and selflessness. Her story came to a peaceful close on October 23th, 2025, in the comforting surroundings of her home in Draper, Virginia.

Linda’s early years in Hillsville set the stage for a life of accomplishment and service. She was a daughter to the late Oleta Macie and Ora Calvin Gravley, and a sister to Larry Robert Gravley, and Aunt to Jonathan Douglas Spence, who predeceased her. It is in the warm embrace of her family where Linda’s caring heart and zest for life were nurtured.

A graduate of Radford University, Linda channeled her intelligence into a successful career, becoming an esteemed accountant and the proud owner of L Tate & Company. For over two decades, her firm not only provided financial guidance but also became a cornerstone of the local business community. Her dedication to her work was matched only by her commitment to her family and friends.

Linda’s legacy is lovingly carried on by her sister Debbie of Draper, her daughter Leslie and Barry of Draper, her sons Derek of Shiloh and Matthew with his wife Ashley of Dublin, and her brothers Mike of Maine and Wayne of Draper. Her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother was one of her most cherished, as she leaves behind a joyful lineage including grandchildren Aurora with her husband Chris, Nichole, Carlee with her husband James, Landon, and Aiden, as well as great-grandchildren Trinity, Brooklynn, Izabella, Alexzander, Jonah, Ryland, and Zaire. A host of nieces and nephews also find solace in their memories of Aunt Linda’s boundless love and wise counsel.

Linda’s life was a testament to the power of giving without expectation of return. She approached every challenge with grace and every celebration with enthusiasm. Her presence was a comfort, her advice a treasure, and her laughter a balm to all fortunate enough to be within her orbit.

As we say goodbye to Linda Gravley Tate, we are reminded of the impact one individual can have on the lives of many. Her spirit, characterized by generosity and kindness, will continue to inspire those who were touched by her warmth and guided by her wisdom. Linda’s story may have reached its conclusion, but her influence will resonate for generations to come. Rest in peace, dear Linda; your journey was one of purpose, your life a narrative of love, and your memory a legacy of virtue.

A special thank you to Haley Seagle, and other good Samaritans Hospice caretakers for the love that was shown to Linda in her last days.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 27, 2025 at Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel, with Roland Matthews officiating.