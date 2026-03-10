Linda Jean McConnell, 78, of Fairlawn, Virginia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday morning, March 8, 2026, as she departed this earth to enter Heaven’s gates.

Linda was born in Oceana, West Virginia, on August 25, 1947, to the late Essie Elkins Miller and the late Arthur B. Miller. After graduating from Oceana High School, she served as a Clerk at the Naval Air Station (NAS) in Norfolk, Virginia. It was there that she met the love of her life, Harry Willis “Chopper” McConnell, Jr., who was stationed there with the Navy. They married in 1966 and eventually settled in Fairlawn in 1976, where they raised their two children and built a wonderful life together in the New River Valley.

In Southwest Virginia, Linda and Chopper were inseparable, cherishing their quiet moments sharing meals, desserts, movies, and simply enjoying each other’s company. Professionally, Linda dedicated many years of service to the Federal Government as a Contract Specialist.

After retiring, Linda’s world centered on the people she loved. She was a devoted Mawmaw who spoiled her grandchildren whenever she could. She loved traveling, especially her trips to visit family in Richmond, Florida, Damascus, and Ohio. She found joy in the simple things: quiet evenings on the carport watching the hummingbirds, loving on her granddogs, listening and dancing to music, and, above all else, spending time with her family.

Linda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Shannon Wohlford of Radford, VA; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Susan McConnell of Richmond, VA; her beloved grandchildren: Grace Mason (Henry) of Richmond, Michael, William (Amanda) and Hampton Wohlford of Radford, and Reilly and Tyler McConnell of Richmond; and her brothers and their spouses, Harold and Connie Miller of Punta Gorda, FL, Larry Miller of Lakeland, FL, and David and Kathy Miller.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 3:00 PM at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia.