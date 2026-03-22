Lions Club announces scholarship opportunities for PCHS students for 2026

The Dublin Lions Club is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for Pulaski County, Virginia high school students pursuing higher education programs in 2026.

These fifteen $1,000 scholarships reflect the club’s commitment to investing in local youth and encouraging a lifelong spirit of community service. Applicants must be graduating seniors of Pulaski County High School, a Pulaski County private school, or a home school program; be residents of Pulaski County; and be scheduled to enroll in a community college, university, or trade/certificate program in the upcoming fall semester.

“Our executive board values the youth of Pulaski County and recognizes they are the future of community service. It is our honor to provide these annual scholarships to support students pursuing higher education opportunities,” said Larry Clevinger II, President of the Dublin Lions Club. “We have the privilege of working with so many young people in our various outreach capacities and look forward to hearing how Lions have made an impact in their lives,” added Ellen Hullender, Marketing Chair for the Dublin Lions Club.

Applicants must complete a short online application and submit an essay of at least 200 words describing how a Lion has made an impact on their life, or—if they do not personally know a Lion—how they have recently contributed through service in the community. Applications must be submitted online at dublinlions.org/scholarships by April 24, 2026, and recipients will be announced at the beginning of May.