Literacy NRV is ready for new students and volunteers

Vicki Brackett, right, trains tutor Betty Overdorf in techniques and strategies to help her learner to learn to read better.

CHRISTIANSBURG — Spring is the perfect time for new beginnings. While many folks turn to cleaning for a fresh start, others turn to learning new skills, expanding their horizons, and meeting goals through education. Right now, the staff at Literacy NRV is ready to help the community make those goals a reality. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, but openings for new volunteers and new students are open now.

In the New River Valley, 13,000 people do not have a high school diploma or equivalent. 24,000 read at a level 1; meaning that they struggle with very basic reading. 38,000 cannot do basic math. These facts can function as a source of shame for many, but Literacy NRV is doing everything they can to combat the stigma and the statistics. By addressing the barriers to education, more students can be reached and literacy levels can be improved across the board. Programming at Literacy NRV is free to all participants and designed to be trauma-informed, flexible, and student-goal focused.

For potential students, applications are accepted on a rolling basis. They will meet with a Program Coordinator for an assessment and based on their individual needs and availability will be placed in a class, a small group, and/or with a trained volunteer tutor for one-on-one lessons. “The idea is to make the learning as easy, stress-free, and flexible as possible,” said Executive Director Lauren Ellis. “By offering the assessment and a wide variety of meeting styles, our staff and volunteers can target their exact needs both through curriculum and logistics.” Classes are offered throughout the New River Valley at multiple times and locations for better access. If those dates and times do not work for a student, small groups or one-on-one tutoring is available.

Educational offerings range widely and are based on the student’s self-assessed goals. Classes to learn English for Speakers of Other Languages, GED preparation, citizenship test preparation, basic literacy, health literacy, digital literacy, family literacy and more are available to students for free through Literacy NRV’s programming.

“Our mantra is that if a goal can be met through improved literacy, we can help you meet it,” explained Ellis. “Students in our programs are here for so many reasons. Many want to learn to read to their children, improve their careers, pass tests at work, or even communicate with their doctors better. Some want to be able to join their Bible club at church. Ultimately, those goals are theirs and we’re just here to give them the tools they need to learn.”

In addition to their offerings for students, Literacy NRV offers a robust volunteer program and currently has 150 active volunteers from all over the New River Valley. “Our corps of volunteers is huge, and frankly, incredible. They are some of the most caring and kind people I have ever met. Their passion for education and deep care for their students is inspiring,” Ellis reflected. Literacy NRV is always looking for volunteers to join their ranks. “The more volunteers we have trained and ready, the more students we can jump in with on their goals immediately,” she said.

Volunteer trainings are held monthly, with the next sessions beginning on March 16 and April 8. Staff and veteran tutors work directly with new volunteers on training, curriculum ideas, and ensuring new volunteers have every tool they need to succeed and help their students succeed. Ellis clarified that you do not need to have a background in teaching or education to be a literacy volunteer: “All we ask is that you care and want to help change lives. Everything else can and will be taught,” said Ellis.

For interested students and volunteers, more information is available at www.LiteracyNRV.org. Sign-ups, assessment appointments, and information on charitable giving can be found on the website, by calling 540-382-7262, or e-mailing Volunteer Coordinator Ginny Ayers at gayers@lvnrv.org.

