Local Health Officials Offer Tips to Keep Healthy and Cool as Temperatures Climb

Extreme Heat Expected to Impact the New River Valley 06/23/2025 – 06/29/2025

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – As extreme heat moves into the New River Valley, heat-related illnesses are a real concern. The New River Health District offers guidance to stay healthy and cool this summer.

As temperatures outside rise, it’s important to stay hydrated and stay cool. Last summer, Virginia had more than 3,200 heat-related illness visits to emergency departments (EDs) and urgent cares statewide and this year, there were 5 visits for Montgomery County and Radford City, from May 1 – June 15, 2025. Additionally, Virginia EMS clinicians responded to more than 3,600 heat-related illness 911 calls during the heat season (May to September). According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat was the leading cause of weather-related deaths in 2024.

The health director for the New River Health District, Noelle Bissell, M.D. noted, “It’s important to stay informed about forecast temperatures and conditions, and to plan accordingly.”

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion occur when your body is unable to cool itself. Humidity plays a big factor in your body’s ability to release heat. The higher the humidity, the slower your sweat evaporates. Additionally, age, weight, heart disease, poor circulation, alcohol, sunburn, and prescription drugs play a factor in how quickly your body can cool itself.

You can beat the heat with these tips:

Stay Hydrated – Drink water and lots of it. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Stay Cool – The easiest way to keep cool is to stay inside in the air conditioning. Visit local libraries, recreation centers, governmental centers and look to local fire/rescue squads for places to cool down for those who don’t have air conditioning.

Limit Physical Activity – Schedule your outdoor activities for the coolest times of the day – early morning or evening. Take frequent breaks in the shade.

Dress Appropriately – Loose, lightweight clothing is the best way to dress for the heat. Wear sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher), glasses, and a sun hat for protection. Reapply sunscreen often.

Do not leave children or pets in cars

. Temperatures inside the car can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes, even with the windows cracked. Make sure pets have plenty of water and shade. Check on Others – Recognizing the signs of heat-related illnesses and knowing what to do, might save the life of a loved one. If an individual loses consciousness, has a fast, strong pulse, hot, red skin and/or temperatures of 103° F, call 911 immediately. Heat stroke is an emergency.

Keep these tips in mind for a safe, cool summer. Remember that New River Health District can be a resource for summer safety.