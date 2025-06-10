Local Leaders Stafford, Taylor, Establish Scholarships

(left to right) Don Stowers – Chair, Josh Taylor, Stephanie Shinn, Angie Covey – Vice Chair

(left to right) Don Stowers – Chair, Chris and Kim Stafford, Angie Covey – Vice Chair

The Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation (PCPSEF) has received monetary commitments from two local elected officials to establish endowed scholarships for Pulaski County Public Schools students.

Chris Stafford, a member of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, and his wife Kim have established the Chris and Kim Stafford Endowed Scholarship through the PCPSEF. A scholarship award of approximately $1,000 will be made annually, beginning with the academic year 2029, to a Pulaski County High School (PCHS) student who will pursue a post-secondary degree at Virginia Tech or Radford University.

Josh Taylor, a member of the Pulaski County School Board, has established the Taylor, Smythers, and Mooney Endowed Scholarship to support Pulaski County Public Schools through the Education Foundation. This scholarship will also award $1,000 annually, beginning with the academic year 2029, to a PCHS student pursuing a degree in mathematics, computer science or information technology at New River Community College, Radford University, or Virginia Tech.

Recipients of both scholarships will provide documented financial need. Preference for both scholarships will be for first generation college students.

Both Stafford and Taylor are products and graduates of Pulaski County Public Schools.

Stafford said, “Kim and I are delighted that we can give back to our local schools and community through this scholarship. I am grateful for the high-quality education I received through Pulaski County Public Schools, and this is our way of thanking all the educators who inspired us while also assisting others to pursue higher education.”

Likewise, Taylor said, “My family’s roots run deep in Pulaski County, and I see this scholarship as a way of honoring my family’s history while also providing access to higher education for future students. Higher education has been a key to my success, and I want to ensure others have that same opportunity.”

In addition to holding public offices with the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and the School Board, both Stafford and Taylor are members of the Board of Directors of the Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation. Both have been instrumental in reviving this organization during this academic year.

The PCPSEF was established in 2007 during the tenure of Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Don Stowers. After initial years of growth, the foundation became somewhat inactive for the past few years. Superintendent Rob Graham laid the groundwork for revitalizing the organization, and Stowers now serves as chairman of the Board of Directors.

As a non-profit organization, the Education Foundation’s purpose is to promote Pulaski County Public Schools and to support programs that benefit students and educators.